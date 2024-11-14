UCLA extends athletic director Martin Jarmond’s contract to 2029

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond has had his contract renewed through 2029.

The university announced the extension on Thursday and noted it was finalized this past spring.

Jarmond was hired in 2020 and signed a six-year contract. He came to Westwood after three years leading Boston College’s athletic program.

During Jarmond’s tenure, he has navigated UCLA’s move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten, signed a uniform, footwear, apparel and equipment deal with Nike and has started initiatives dealing with name, image and likeness collectives.

UCLA has also won 18 conference titles and five NCAA championships since Jarmond’s arrival.

Jarmond’s most significant hiring was DeShaun Foster as football coach in February after Chip Kelly left after six seasons to become offensive coordinator at Ohio State. The Bruins dropped five of their first six games, but have won three straight going into Friday night’s game at Washington.

Foster is one of 10 new head coaches hired by Jarmond. All but one are first-time head coaches.

“It has been an honor to steward UCLA Athletics through four of the most transformative years in collegiate athletics, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue to execute on the plan we’ve laid out,” Jarmond said in a statement. “We’ve accomplished a lot in four years, but there’s much more to be done. I get to work with extremely talented individuals, and they are even better people. Together with our staff, coaches, supporters and alumni, I look forward to continuing to serve our student-athletes and helping them achieve excellence while representing the four letters with pride.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports