What are recess appointments and how could Trump use them to fill his Cabinet?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is considering recess appointments to skip over Senate confirmations for some of the most powerful positions in the U.S. government. Trump over the weekend demanded that Republican leaders in the Senate agree to allow recess appointments as he fills out his administration. It would be a significant shift in power away from the Senate, but Trump is returning to Washington with almost total support from his party. Still, the willingness of Republicans to go along with Trump is being tested now that he’s picked nominees outside the party mainstream like former Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.

