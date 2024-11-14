What to know about Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s pick for health secretary

President-elect Donald Trump has picked a prominent vaccine skeptic to lead the nation’s sprawling public health apparatus. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has promoted claims about vaccines that contradict the overwhelming consensus of scientists. Even before Trump was elected, Kennedy said he would recommend water agencies stop adding fluoride to drinking water. Fluoride strengthens teeth and is viewed as one of the biggest public health successes of the past century. He made a variety of other claims not backed by science, such as questioning whether HIV causes AIDS and suggesting antidepressants lead to school shootings.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.