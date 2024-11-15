Bills’ new stadium costs balloon to $2.1 billion, $560 million over initial estimate, team tells AP

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The projected cost of the Buffalo Bills’ new stadium has ballooned to what team officials told The Associated Press is “north of $2.1 billion.” Owners Terry and Kim Pegula are responsible for picking up the more than $560 million in overruns. Bills president Pete Guelli was not surprised by the amount, given how the numbers have been tracking up since construction began 16 months ago. Guelli says the projected total represents the commitment the Pegulas have to the community. He says they are sticking to their vision for the facility without cutting corners to reduce costs.

