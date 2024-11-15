Court temporarily limits scope of ruling that Louisiana’s Ten Commandments law is unconstitutional

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has temporarily limited the scope of a ruling that Louisiana’s law requiring public schools to post the Ten Commandments in all classrooms next year is unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge John deGravelles’ ruling that the law is unconstitutional remains in effect under the Friday order from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. However, the appellate court temporarily blocked a part of the ruling that requires state officials to notify school systems statewide that the law has been struck down. State officials are preparing appeals against the entire ruling, but say that in the interim it only affects five school systems — not the other 67.

