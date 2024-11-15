Dutch coalition parties gather in crisis talks after last week’s soccer violence

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The leaders of coalition parties in the Dutch government dominated by hard-right leader Geert Wilders are gathering for crisis talks. They follow reports that the finance state secretary resigned over what she saw as denigrating comments on immigrants in the wake of last week’s violence surrounding the soccer match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv. Wilders last Wednesday blamed Moroccans for attacks on Israeli soccer fans saying that “we saw Muslims hunting Jews” fueled by ”Moroccans who want to destroy Jews.” Dutch media said that Nora Achahbar of the centrist New Social Contract party would announce her resignation later Friday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.