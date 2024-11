Riverside County Fire Department is handling what is being called the Zeta fire near Desert Hot Springs. The mulch fire, with areas piled as high as nine feet tall, was reported just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday. As mulch fires can burn for an extended period of time, firefighters are expected to be at the scene for a long while.

We will continue to monitor this fire, and will bring you any new developments and updates on News Channel 3.