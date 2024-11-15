Malaysia protests new Philippine maritime laws that it says infringe on its territory

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia has protested new maritime laws in the Philippines that it says encroach on its territory. Deputy Foreign Minister Mohamad Alamin said Friday that Malaysia sent a protest note over the Philippine laws. He said experts found reference documents related to the laws restated Manila’s long-standing claim over the oil-rich Malaysian state of Sabah. The new Phillippine laws reaffirm the country’s maritime territories and right to resources, including in the South China Sea. They further cement Manila’s rejection of Chinese claims to virtually the entire South China Sea and stipulate jail terms and stiff fines for violators. The laws have also angered China.

