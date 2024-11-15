Oregon school board chair resigns, superintendent and principal on leave over sex abuse arrests
ST. HELENS, Ore. (AP) — A school district in northwest Oregon has put its superintendent and high school principal on leave and accepted the school board chair’s resignation. The moves come after students and parents have protested following the arrests of two teachers on sexual abuse charges. St. Helens police say officers arrested one current and one former St. Helens High School teacher this week on allegations of sexually abusing students. Police said the arrests followed a two-month investigation. Students and parents protested that the teacher wasn’t placed on leave during that time. Both teachers have pleaded not guilty to the charges.