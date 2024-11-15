Police clash with students in Turin as anti-government rallies draw support across Italy

ROME (AP) — Students clashed with police during a demonstration in Turin on Friday, as thousands of people took to the streets across Italy to protest against the far-right government of Giorgia Meloni. Fifteen police officers were taken to hospital in Turin following scuffles with demonstrators. Students has organized “No Meloni Day” protests in opposition to her government’s policies, particularly in education. In many cities, the protests were coupled with demonstrations against arms sales to Israel and in support of the people of Gaza.

