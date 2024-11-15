Ringo goes country, again. The ex-Beatle mixes peace and love with twang and heartache on new album

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Country music comes naturally to Ringo Starr. The former Beatle has dabbled in the music ever since singing the country hit “Act Naturally” with the Beatles in 1965, and he’s now about to release a whole country album. Starr says in an interview with The Associated Press that he has put a bit of country in most everything he’s done, so the album wasn’t too big a stretch. Starr says the project began when he bumped into his friend, classic country aficionado T-Bone Burnett and asked him to write a song. Burnett came back with nine. The resulting album, “Look Up,” comes out in January.

