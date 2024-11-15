Senegal enters last day of tense campaign ahead of key legislative election

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Politicians in Senegal are wrapping up a tense electoral campaign ahead of a key legislative election this weekend that’s set to determine if the country’s newly-elected president can carry out ambitious reforms. Voters in Senegal will on Sunday choose 165 lawmakers in Senegal’s assembly, where the party of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye currently does not hold a majority. He said that has blocked him from executing the reforms he pledged during his campaign. The campaign for the legislative election was marked by sporadic clashes between different party supporters. Clashes erupted between supporters in central Senegal in recent weeks and the headquarters of an opposition party were set on fire in the capital Dakar.

