The daughters of Malcolm X sue the CIA, FBI and NYPD over the civil rights leader’s assassination

NEW YORK (AP) — Three daughters of Malcolm X are accusing multiple law enforcement agencies in a $100 million lawsuit of playing roles in the 1965 assassination of the civil rights leader. The CIA, FBI, the New York Police Department and others were named in the lawsuit filed Friday in Manhattan federal court. The daughters — along with the Malcolm X estate — claim in the lawsuit that the agencies were aware of and were involved in the assassination plot and failed to stop the killing. For decades, More questions than answers have arisen over who was to blame for the death. The law enforcement agencies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.