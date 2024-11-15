Three more college students charged with hate crimes after assault in Maryland

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Three more students at Salisbury University on Maryland’s Eastern Shore have been charged with hate crimes after police say they assaulted a gay man. The new arrests bring the total number of suspects to 15 after a dozen others were arrested earlier this month. Charging documents say one of the defendants made a fake account on a dating app and lured the man to an apartment by promising him sex with a 16-year-old. A defense attorney vehemently denied the alleged motive and said the assault victim never reported the incident because he was trying to have sex with an underage boy.

