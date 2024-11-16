Fox scores 49 points 1 day after franchise-record performance to lead Kings over Jazz 121-117

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — After scoring 60 points in a losing effort the night before, De’Aaron Fox scored 49 points to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 121-117 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

Fox went 16 of 30 from the field and made 14 of 19 from the free-throw line, and he also added nine assists and two steals. Fox’s 109 points are the most over a two-game span in franchise history, passing DeMarcus Cousins.

Kevin Huerter had 18 points, and Trey Lyles added 17 points for the Kings.

Lauri Markkanen had 25 points, Collin Sexton added 18 points and Keyonte George scored 19 points for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson had 17 off the bench.

DeMar DeRozan, Malik Monk and Domantas Sabonis were sidelined for Sacramento, and Taylor Hendricks and Walker Kessler did not play for the Jazz.

Takeaways

Jazz: Five players had 16 or more points.

Kings: Fox made his first seven shots from the floor, including three 3-pointers in the first quarter. By halftime, he had 26 points.

Key moment

The Kings trailed 89-78 in the third quarter but came back in the fourth to take a 118-116 lead on a Jordan McLaughlin 3-pointer with a minute left to play.

Key stat

The Kings made 19 of 41 shots (46.3%) from 3-point range.

Up next

The Kings host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, while the Jazz continue their five-game trip against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

