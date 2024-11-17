Chloe Moore-McNeil, Yarden Garzon spark Indiana; Hoosiers hand No. 24 Stanford its first loss, 79-66

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Chloe Moore-McNeil scored 21 points and Yarden Garzon put up 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Indiana rebounded from back-to-back losses to Harvard and Butler to knock off No. 24 Stanford 79-66 on Sunday afternoon.

The game was the second of a home-and-home series between the schools that began in the final season of Indiana Hall of Famer and 1975 Indiana graduate Tara VanDerveer’s 38-year career at Stanford.

The Hoosiers (2-2) took the lead at the end of the first quarter when Moore-McNeil drilled a 3 to tie the game and Garzon scored at the basket to make it 24-22 and they never trailed the rest of the way.

Jzaniya Harriel hit two free throws to pull Stanford within two, 26-24 with eight minutes left in the half but Indiana responded with a 14-0 run to lead 40-26. Mary Ashley Stevenson’s jumper with :04 left in the half pulled Stanford within 11 at the break, 42-31.

Elena Bosgana’s three-point play with 8:34 left in the third quarter got the Cardinal within single digits at 43-34 and Nunu Agara’s layup two minutes later cut the deficit to eight. But Garzon hit back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the quarter and Moore-McNeil added a layup to push the Indiana lead back to 17. Henna Sandvik’s two free throws with under three minutes left made it 57-38, the Hoosier’s largest margin.

The Hoosiers shot 50% from the floor until a missed late 3-pointer. Indiana was 25 of 51 (49%), including 9 of 19 from beyond the arc, and converted 20 of 24 from the line. Moore-McNeil finished with 21 points with four steals. Shay Ciezki had 19 points on 7 of 13 shooting and Garzon had 18 points with eight rebounds and three assists.

Agara led Stanford (4-1) with 15 points and four assists. Brooke Demetre scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Courtney Ogden and Chloe Clardy each added 10 points off the bench. The Cardinal shot 40% from the field (26 of 65), including 2 of 11 from three-point range.

Indiana travels to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, where it has a first-round date with Columbia Saturday. Stanford returns home and plays host to Morgan State Friday.

