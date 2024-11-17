Cole Anderson scores 18 to lead UC Santa Barbara past San Jose State 64-59

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cole Anderson scored 18 points to lead UC Santa Barbara to a 64-59 victory over San Jose State on Sunday.

Anderson shot 6 for 9, including 6 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Gauchos (4-0). Stephan D. Swenson scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Jason Fontenet II had 12 points.

Josh Uduje finished with 22 points and seven rebounds for the Spartans (1-4). Will McClendon added 12 points and two steals.

UCSB went into halftime ahead of San Jose State 30-27. Anderson put up 12 points in the half. Swenson scored a team-high 13 points for UCSB in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.