James Harden breaks tie with Ray Allen, moves into No. 2 on NBA’s career 3-point list

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — James Harden now stands alone at No. 2 in 3-pointers.

Harden, the Los Angeles Clippers guard, connected on the 2,974th 3-pointer of his career on Sunday night and broke a tie with Basketball Hall of Famer Ray Allen for the No. 2 spot on the NBA’s list.

Harden’s history-making shot came with 6:09 left in the first quarter against the Utah Jazz, him connecting from the right wing. The only player ahead of Harden on the list is Golden State’s Stephen Curry, who has made 3,782 3-pointers.

Allen needed 1,300 games to make his 2,973 3-pointers. Harden passed him in 1,086 games.

“Both of those guys,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said last week, “are extraordinary shooters.”

Harden is one of three players in NBA history to have 300 3-pointers in a season. He made 378 in 2018-19; the other players on that list are Curry (who has done it five times, including an NBA-record 402 in 2015-16) and Klay Thompson (who made 301 in 2022-23).

Harden also is 15th on the NBA’s career list in points and 13th in assists. The only other player who ranks in the top 15 in scoring, assists and 3-pointers made — appearing on all three lists — is LeBron James, the league’s career scoring leader who is fourth in assists and eighth in 3-pointers made.

Allen passed Reggie Miller for No. 1 on the 3-pointers made list during the 2010-11 season and held the record for more than a decade. Curry passed Allen during the 2021-22 season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA