Survivor of deadly trip across Canada-US border expected to testify in human smuggling trial

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — An Indian migrant who survived a deadly trek across the Canada-U.S. border in blizzard conditions is expected to testify in the federal trial of two men accused of human smuggling. Federal prosecutors say the men put financial profit over human life when they attempted to smuggle migrants across the border in 2022. A couple from India and their two young children froze to death. Prosecutors say the men were part of an international criminal network that smuggled families seeking better lives in the United States. The defense attorney for one man says his client should not have been charged; an attorney for the other says her client was tricked.

