Two injured in La Quinta crash

Two people are injured after a two car collision on Fred Waring at Washington Street just before 8:30 Monday night.

Deputies arriving at the scene found the driver of one vehicle had non-life-threatening but serious injuries, and a passenger of the second vehicle also had non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to the hospital. A juvenile in the second vehicle appeared to be uninjured but was transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Traffic was backed up for at least an hour in the area as cars had to be re-directed on Fred Waring during the clean up. The cause of the collision is under investigation.