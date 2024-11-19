Detroit-area thief steals trailer with ‘Nutcracker’ Christmas tree and other props

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A ballet group in suburban Detroit is scrambling after someone stole a trailer filled with props for upcoming performances of the beloved holiday classic “The Nutcracker.” The lost items include a grandfather clock and a Christmas tree. “The Nutcracker” is a musical ballet written by Tchaikovsky. A girl dreams of a battle between the villainous Mouse King and the Nutcracker. Plymouth-Canton Ballet is raising money to try to replace the props in time for the Dec. 7-8 performances. This is the 40th year for the ballet company’s “Nutcracker” shows.

