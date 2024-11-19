Journalists strike in Greece ahead of a nationwide walkout on Wednesday

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Journalist unions in Greece have launched a 24-hour strike, joining broader labor unrest on the eve of a nationwide general strike. Public and many private media outlets across the country halted operations on Tuesday in solidarity with demands for better wages. Unions are demanding that the conservative government fully restore collective bargaining rights that were scaled back during a 2010-18 financial crisis and successive international bailouts. The country has since returned to healthy growth but retains the highest debt-to-GDP ratio in the European Union.

