Man pleads guilty to killing a Georgia couple lured by a false offer to sell a classic car

McRAE-HELENA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has pleaded guilty to murder charges in the killings of a couple found shot after being lured to a rural county with a false offer to sell them a classic car. Ronnie “Jay” Towns was sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday after entering his plea before a judge in Telfair County. The hearing came nearly a decade after authorities found the bodies of Bud and June Runion by a road in January 2015. The couple had been robbed and fatally shot. Investigators said the couple had traveled from their home outside Atlanta after someone online offered to sell Bud Runion a 1966 Ford Mustang.

