Marcos says Indonesia has agreed to send Filipino death-row drug convict back to the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says a deal has been reached for Indonesia to send back a Filipino death-row drug convict, who was nearly executed by firing squad but got a reprieve due to years of pleadings from Manila. Marcos thanked Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and his government on Wednesday for granting a longstanding Philippine request for Mary Jane Veloso to be brought back home to serve her sentence in her country. It was not immediately clear when Veloso would be transported to the Philippines. Details of the agreement were not immediately disclosed. If Veloso’s transfer proceeds, it will remove the possibility of her facing an execution because the Philippines has long abolished the death penalty.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.