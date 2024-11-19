Person hospitalized after collision leaves vehicle in ditch in Palm Springs

One person was taken to a hospital today following a two-vehicle collision in Palm Springs.

The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday on eastbound Interstate 10 near mile marker 37, according to California Highway Patrol records.

A Ford truck collided with another vehicle, with the Ford's momentum taking it off the right shoulder and into a ditch, the agency said.

CHP records indicated that at least one person was taken to a local hospital with head injuries, while a vehicle was found 100 feet off the road on its wheels. It was not immediately clear if the hospitalized person was traveling in the truck or the second vehicle.