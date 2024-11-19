Protesters, government in Georgia’s separatist region of Abkhazia reach agreement to end unrest

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Opposition protesters in Georgia’s breakaway province of Abkhazia and its separatist government appear to have reached an agreement to end days of unrest in which key government buildings were seized by demonstrators and at least 14 people were injured in clashes with police. Demonstrators stormed the buildings on Friday to protest new measures allowing Russians to buy property in the seaside region, and demanded the ouster of self-styled Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhania. Russian state media reported Tuesday that Bzhania, who is backed by Russia, submitted his resignation and the opposition agreed to leave the occupied buildings. Most of Abkhazia broke away from Georgia in fighting that ended in 1993.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.