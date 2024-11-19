Rafael Nadal loses at the Davis Cup in what could be his last match

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Rafael Nadal has lost 6-4, 6-4 to Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in the Davis Cup quarterfinals in what could be the last match of the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s career. If Nadal’s Spanish teammates could win singles and doubles matches later Tuesday to advance to the semifinals later in the week, his retirement would be put off. If Spain failed to move on, Nadal’s playing days would be over. The 38-year-old Spaniard announced last month this event would be it for him as a professional tennis player. He has dealt with injuries and played sparingly over the past two seasons.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.