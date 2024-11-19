Reuters hires former Post and AP executive editor Sally Buzbee to lead U.S., Canada news operation

NEW YORK (AP) — Reuters has hired Sally Buzbee, former executive editor of the Washington Post and Associated Press, to be its top news editor in the United States and Canada. She will replace Kieran Murray, who will run the news agency’s live events business. Buzbee left the Post in June rather than carry out a new publisher’s reorganization plan that would have effectively demoted her. She led the Associated Press’ news operation before leaving for the Post in 2021. A longtime AP editor, she had run the outlet’s Washington bureau before becoming senior vice president and executive editor in 2017.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.