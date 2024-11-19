Roger Federer tells friend and rival Rafael Nadal that he made him enjoy tennis more

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Roger Federer says Rafael Nadal made him enjoy tennis even more during a rivalry that spanned 40 matches over 15 years. Federer wrote a note to Nadal on social media Tuesday, hours before Nadal’s Spain was scheduled to face the Netherlands at the Davis Cup Final 8 in what will be the last event of the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s career before he retires. Federer, now 43, was established at No. 1 in the rankings when Nadal, now 38, came along. Nadal led their head-to-head series 26-14, including 10-4 at Grand Slam tournaments and 6-3 in Slam finals.

