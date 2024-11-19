Starting a small business is hard. Exiting can be even harder, but planning early is the key

NEW YORK (AP) — Figuring out what to do with a small business when an owner is ready to retire can be difficult, but it’s best to have a plan well in advance of making a big change. Most people in the U.S. retire in their 60s, and about 51% of small business owners over the age of 55, according to the U.S. Census. The most common options include creating a succession plan for a family member or someone already involved in the business, selling the business to an outsider or simply winding down the business and shuttering it.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.