What to know about Linda McMahon, Trump’s pick for Education secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Linda McMahon is Donald Trump’s choice for Education secretary. McMahon led the Small Business Administration during Trump’s first presidency, and she supported his campaigns with financial contributions and her leadership of outside groups. Before entering politics, McMahon ran World Wrestling Entertainment, or WWE, with her husband Vince McMahon. McMahon is seen as a relative unknown in education circles, though she has expressed support for charter schools and school choice. She served on the Connecticut Board of Education for a year starting in 2009 and spent years on the board of trustees for Sacred Heart University in Connecticut..

