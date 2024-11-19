Wife of Ugandan opposition figure Besigye says he was kidnapped and is being held in a military jail

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The wife of Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye says he was kidnapped in neighboring Kenya and is being held in a Ugandan military jail. Winnie Byanyima, the executive director of UNAIDS, wrote on the social platform X on Wednesday that her husband was last seen Saturday in Kenya, where he was attending a politician’s book launch. Besigye, a fierce critic of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, has on previous occasions been arrested and assaulted. The Ugandan government has not commented on the latest incident involving Besigye. Kenya’s foreign affairs permanent secretary told local media that Kenya was not involved in the alleged incident.

