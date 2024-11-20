At UN climate talks, a draft of the deal gives little clarity on climate cash for developing nations

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — A new draft text released early Thursday which will form the basis of any deal reached at United Nations climate talks on money for developing countries to transition to clean energy and adapt to climate change left out a crucial sticking point: how much wealthy nations will pay. Negotiators at the talks — known as COP29 — in Baku, Azerbaijan, are trying to close the gap between the $1.3 trillion the developing world says is needed and the few hundred billion that richer nations have been prepared to pay.

