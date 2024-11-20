Class action lawsuit on AI-related discrimination reaches final settlement

A federal judge has signed off on a settlement agreement Wednesday in a class action lawsuit alleging that an algorithm designed to score rental applicants discriminated on the basis of race and income. Plaintiffs argue that the algorithm designed by SafeRent Solutions unfairly discriminated against Black and Hispanic applicants with housing vouchers. SafeRent does not admit any fault in the settlement. But it is paying out over $2.2 million and rolling back parts of the screening services it offers to landlords and management companies.

