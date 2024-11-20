Delta CEO says the Trump administration will reverse government ‘overreach’ seen under Biden

The chief executive of Delta Air Lines says the incoming Trump administration will be a “breath of fresh air” for airlines after what he called government “overreach” under President Joe Biden. Delta CEO Ed Bastian made the comments before the airline held an investor day with Wall Street analysts on Wednesday. He says there has been a “level of overreach” against airlines by the federal government during the last four years. Airlines have objected to some consumer-protection rules, and they are suing to block one that requires more prominent disclosure of extra fees. Delta is facing a federal investigation into its slow recovery from a global technology outage this summer.

