Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe, cites disruptive shift to electric vehicles, economic headwinds
AP Business Writer
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Ford is cutting its workforce by 4,000 in Europe and the U.K. by the end of 2027, citing headwinds from the economy and pressure from increased competition and weaker-than-expected sales of electric cars. Ford said most of the job cuts would come in Germany and would be carried out in consultation with employee representatives. The company said that it would also reduce working time for workers at its Cologne, Germany plant where it makes the Capri and Explorer electric vehicles.