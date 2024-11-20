Former UVA student pleads guilty in 2022 mass shooting that left 3 dead, 2 wounded

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A former University of Virginia student has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting three football players and wounding two other students in an attack on the campus in 2022. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. has entered his plea Wednesday in a circuit court in Charlottesville. He pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and other charges. The 25-year-old could get five life sentences. Authorities said Jones opened fire on a charter bus in Charlottesville after a campus field trip. Jones was a former member of the university’s football team at the time of the shooting. A witness told police that he targeted specific victims.

