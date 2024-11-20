Georgia election workers seek more penalties against Giuliani, saying he continues to defame them

Two former Georgia election workers who won a $148 million defamation judgment against Rudy Giuliani have asked a judge to penalize him even more. They say the former attorney for Donald Trump continues to spread false ballot fraud allegations about their actions during the 2020 presidential election. Attorneys for Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, said in a federal court filing in Washington on Wednesday that Giuliani repeated the lies on two recent broadcasts of his nightly show on X. They’re asking a judge to hold him in contempt and impose sanctions. A spokesperson for Giuliani called the request an attack the former New York mayor’s free speech rights.

