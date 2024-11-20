International star Juan Mata joins ownership group of MLS expansion franchise San Diego FC

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Spanish star and World Cup champion Juan Mata has joined the expansion San Diego FC’s ownership group, making him the first active international soccer player to hold an ownership stake in Major League Soccer.

Mata joins David Beckham as only the second international player to be involved in MLS ownership.

“Joining San Diego FC as a partner is an exciting opportunity to help build something truly special in a city and league that are experiencing incredible growth,” Mata said in a statement. He added that the commitment to the community by both the club and the Right to Dream Academy “aligns perfectly with my own values. I look forward to contributing my experience and passion for the game and working alongside everyone here to build a club that inspires both on and off the pitch.”

He has been with the Western Sydney Wanderers of the Australian A-League since September.

Mata has been a big name in international soccer for years. He won club honors in England, Spain, Turkey and Japan, and was a key player in the golden era of the Spanish men’s national team which won the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 UEFA European Championship.

A product of Real Madrid’s youth academy, Mata began his professional career with Real Madrid Castilla before transferring to Valencia CF in 2007, where he won the Copa del Rey the following year. Mata signed with Chelsea FC in 2011, where he was pivotal in helping the London club capture the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, and UEFA Europa League titles, earning Chelsea’s Player of the Year honors twice in that span.

He joined Manchester United in 2014, winning the FA Cup, Europa League and EFL Cup in nine seasons. He joined Turkish side Galatasaray in 2022, where he celebrated his first league title, before signing with Japan’s Vissel Kobe in 2023, where he won the league again.

Mata founded the Common Goal initiative, pledging 1% of his salary to social causes.

