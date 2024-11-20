Lawmakers are concerned about background checks of Trump’s Cabinet picks as red flags surface
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — As senators prepare to consider Donald Trump’s picks for his Cabinet, they’ll likely be doing so without the FBI background checks that are staples of the confirmation process. The Trump transition team hasn’t yet signed the requisite agreements with the White House and the Justice Department to allow the FBI to screen the incoming administration’s personnel choices. That means the Senate could be asked to vote on Trump’s picks without the usual rigorous background checking meant to uncover personal problems, criminal histories or other red flags that would raise questions about their suitability for the job.