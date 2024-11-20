North Korea and Russia agree to expand their economic cooperation

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea and Russia reached a new agreement for expanding economic cooperation at talks in Pyongyang this week. North Korean state media reported the agreement was signed Wednesday between its senior trade officials and a Russian delegation led by Alexandr Kozlov, the country’s minister of natural resources and ecology. The Russian news agency Tass on Tuesday said officials earlier had agreed to increase the number of charter flights between the countries to promote tourism. The agreement comes as the two countries further align in the face of their confrontations with Washington.

