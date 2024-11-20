Skip to Content
Rodent infestation reported at College of the Desert child care facility

A mice infestation has been reported at the College of the Desert's McCarthy Family Child Development Center in Palm Desert.

A recent state investigation responded to complaints that an infestation had not been resolved at the facility, which currently cares for more than 70 children.

Tonight at 5, News Channel 3 is digging deeper into the investigation's findings and how parents can protect their children while searching for child care facilities.

