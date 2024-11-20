Russia arrests a German national accused of planning to sabotage energy facilities

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top domestic security agency says it arrested a German national it accused of planning to sabotage energy facilities on orders from a Ukrainian national. The Federal Security Service, or FSB, said in a statement Wednesday that it detained German national Nikolai Gayduk as he entered Russia’s Kaliningrad from Poland and seized half a liter (one pint) of liquid explosives from his car. It didn’t say whether Gayduk also had Russian citizenship or a visa to enter the country. It accused Gayduk, a resident of Hamburg, of planning acts of sabotage on orders from a Ukrainian who also lives in Hamburg. There was no immediate comment from German authorities.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.