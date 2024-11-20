Tennessee man involved in Capitol riot is convicted of planning to kill investigators

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man who was arrested for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot has been convicted of planning to kill federal law enforcement agents. The U.S. attorney’s office in Knoxville says Edward Kelley was found guilty Wednesday of conspiracy to murder federal employees, solicitation to commit a crime of violence, and influencing a federal official by threat. The 35-year-old Maryville man was one of hundreds of rioters arrested on charges of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol. While awaiting trial, prosecutors say Kelley developed a “kill list” of FBI agents and others who participated in the investigation. He faces up to life in prison.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.