Texas offers Trump land on US-Mexico border for potential mass deportations

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — Texas is offering a parcel of rural ranchland along the U.S.-Mexico border to use as a staging area for potential mass deportations under President-elect Donald Trump. The property is located in rural Starr County in the Rio Grande Valley. Republican Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham sent a letter on Thursday to Trump extending the offer. The offer is the latest illustration of a sharp divide between states and local governments on whether to support or resist Trump’s plans for mass deportations. The Trump transition team did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday.

