6 agencies investigate after a photographer says he found remains in a burned Georgia funeral home

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Half a dozen state and county agencies are investigating a burned Georgia funeral home. A photographer from England said he found urns, bags of human ashes, and even human remains in what is left of the building. Norman Medford Peden Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta caught fire earlier this year. WSB-TV reported Thursday that six agencies are now involved in figuring out what was happening inside the funeral home. They say they are looking for family members who used the business to handle their loved one’s burial or cremation. A similar situation unfolded in another Georgia city last month. A funeral home owner in Douglas was arrested after authorities said they found 18 decomposing bodies at the business.

