Bitcoin is at the doorstep of $100,000 as post-election rally rolls on

NEW YORK (AP) — Bitcoin is jumping again, rising above $98,000 for the first time Thursday. The cryptocurrency has been shattering records almost daily since the U.S. presidential election, and has rocketed more than 40% higher in just two weeks. It’s now at the doorstep of $100,000 and investors hardly seemed phased by bitcoin’s history of big swings up and down. Cryptocurrencies and related investments like crypto exchange traded funds have rallied because the incoming Trump administration is expected to be more “crypto-friendly.” Still, as with everything in the volatile cryptoverse, the future is hard to predict. And while some are bullish, other experts continue to warn of investment risks.

