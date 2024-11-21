Brazilian police indict former President Bolsonaro and dozens of aides in alleged 2022 coup attempt

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s federal police have indicted former President Jair Bolsonaro and 36 other people on charges of attempting a coup to keep him in office after his electoral defeat in the 2022 elections. The findings are to be delivered Thursday to Brazil’s Supreme Court to be referred to Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet, who will either agree with the charges and put the former president on trial or toss the investigation.

