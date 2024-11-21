California seeks its 4th straight win in the Big Game against rival Stanford

Stanford (3-7, 2-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) at California (5-5, 1-5), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST (ACC Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Cal by 14.

Series record: Stanford leads 65-51-11.

What’s at stake?

California needs one more win to become bowl eligible and this could be the best shot for the Golden Bears with the season finale at No. 13 SMU next week. Stanford seeks its first back-to-back wins in conference play since the Cardinal won their final four Pac-12 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and the first game in 2021.

Key matchup

Stanford receivers vs. Cal CB Nohl Williams. The Cardinal have the players to challenge Williams on the outside. Elic Ayomanor is one of the top receivers in the conference. He has TD catches in three of the last four games and is averaging 81.8 yards receiving per game in that span. Freshman Emmett Mosley V had 13 catches for 168 yards and three TDs last week. Williams leads the nation with seven INTs and needs two more to tie Deltha O’Neal’s school record set in 1999.

Players to watch

Stanford: QB Ashton Daniels threw for 298 yards and three TDs last week against Louisville and is a dual threat on the Cardinal offense. He ran for 129 yards and two TDs the previous game against NC State.

Cal: QB Fernando Mendoza needs 295 yards to record the ninth 3,000-yard season in school history. He has thrown 13 TD passes and six INTs this season but is coming off his first two-INT game in a loss last week to Syracuse.

Facts & figures

Cal has won the last three Big Games and four of the last five following a nine-game losing streak in the rivalry. … This is the longest win streak for the Bears against the Cardinal since a five-gamer in 2002-06. … Stanford K Emmet Kenney made a career-long 52-yard FG last week to beat Louisville. … Cal’s five wins have come by an average of 20.6 ppg and its five losses by 3.4 ppg. … The Bears have intercepted 17 passes this season, tied for the most in the FBS. … Cal RB has 2,459 yards rushing in his career and needs 46 yards to pass John Olszewski for 10th most in school history.

