Dainja scores 18 off the bench, Memphis takes down San Francisco 68-64

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dain Dainja’s 18 points off of the bench helped lead Memphis to a 68-64 victory over San Francisco on Thursday.

Dainja also contributed seven rebounds and three blocks for the Tigers (4-0). PJ Haggerty scored 13 points — nine in the final three minutes — while going 2 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 7 for 8 from the line and added seven rebounds and three steals. Tyrese Hunter went 4 of 11 from the field to finish with nine points, while adding five assists and four steals.

Malik Thomas led the way for the Dons (4-1) with 25 points and two steals. Carlton Linguard added eight points for San Francisco. Ndewedo Newbury had seven points.

Memphis went into the break trailing 31-22 but rallied early in the second half to take the lead and would not give it up except for a brief tie with under four minutes to go.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.